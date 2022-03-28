Sam Howell Talks Pro Day, Training & More

He is expected to be a high draft pick in the NFL Draft that will start on April 28 in Paradise, NV.

Howell was among several Tar Heels to go through the testing and skill phases in front of numerous NFL coaches and scouts. He spoke about his training and his interactions between his former UNC teammates who were drafted last year.

How do you feel like you’ve help yourself during the NFL Combine and today’s Pro Day?

HOWELL: “I thought it’s been good. I just want to come out here and really in every setting whether it’s the combine, Pro Day, Senior Bowl, whatever it is. I just want to come out here and be myself and show these teams who I am not only as a player but as person as well. So, I think the whole process has been going well.”

Where have you been training and who have you been training with?

HOWELL: “I was out in Irvine, California, and that’s where I was training kind of leading up to the combine. I’ve been training with Anthony Boone who has been my trainer. He played at Duke a couple of years back and we’ve been together training since I was a freshman in high school. So, I brought him out to California with me and since the combine I’ve been back here in Chapel Hill getting ready for Pro Day.”

Out of all the interviews and talks with teams you have had at the combine and today, is there anyone who has stood out to you the most and why is so?

HOWELL: “I wouldn’t say any has really stood out the most honestly at this time.”

Have you talked to any of your former teammates like Chazz (Surratt), Dyami (Brown) or any of those guys about the process of going through the draft?

HOWELL: “Yes, I probably talked to every one of those guys. Chazz has been around here the past couple of weeks. Dyami has been back. Javonte’s been back. Mike’s been back. So, it’s been cool to talk to those guys not only about this pre-draft process but hear just about how their season went in the NFL and things that are different and stuff that I can prepare for mentally. So, it’s been a lot of fun to have those guys back and catch up with them.”

Did you ever imagine you would come out of UNC as one of the top quarterback prospects when you first arrived and how does it feel to be one now?

HOWELL: “Honestly, I don’t get too caught up in that. That’s not really my goal. My goal is to do everything that I can to help my team. And just be the best person and best player I can each and every day. You know it’s never been my goal to come here and be one of the best. I just wanted to come here and help my team win as many games as possible. For me, it’s just about being a good teammate and being there for all my teammates. That type of stuff is very important to me.”