Zyon Guiles is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound class of 2026 offensive tackle of Carvers Bay High School in Georgetown, SC, who picked up a major offer from North Carolina on Sunday.

Guiles is ranked No. 7 overall in the state of South Carolina and No. 54 nationally at his position. Among his other offers are from Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, NC State, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

His major Division One recruitment began to explode in May when he was offered by the Hokies. UNC had already shown interest in Guiles, who was on campus touring the facilities and meeting with coaches on April 8.

THI visited Guiles on his high school campus in March to watch him participate in drills. He demonstrated good body control and physical blocking ability was also at the Rivals Camp in Charlotte on April 13. He talked all things Tar Heels with THI. Here is our full conversation with Guiles:



