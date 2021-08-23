Hubert Davis is in the midst of assembling his first full recruiting class as head coach at the University of North Carolina. So far, his biggest catch has arguably been Jalen Washington based on his current ranking.

The 6-foot-9 power forward out of Gary, IN, is the highest ranked player to date at No. 26 in the initial haul.

Tar Heel Illustrated was in Birmingham in early July with hopes of seeing Washington in action at a Prep Hoops sponsored AAU event. Meanstreets had a Sunday morning game, but unfortunately Washington did not dress out.