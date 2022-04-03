NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina is one win away from claiming the program’s seventh NCAA championship, but the Tar Heels must defeat Kansas on Monday night to hang their next banner.

UNC defeated Duke, 81-77, on Saturday in the Final Four to advance to the title game, while the Jayhawks beat Villanova, 81-65, in the other national semifinal.

Carolina is 29-9 overall and has won 11 of its last 12 games, Kansas is 33-6 and has won 10 consecutive games, including the Big 12 Tournament last month.

THI was on hand at national championship media day Sunday to get the Tar Heels’ take on the Jayhawks, and from their words, here is a scouting report:



