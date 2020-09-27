Scouting Kerwin Walton
Throughout the month of September, we have completed scouting reports on almost each of North Carolina's freshmen. We started with the highest ranked player, Day'Ron Sharpe, and worked our way down...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news