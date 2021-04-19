Hubert Davis made a big addition on Friday to North Carolina's roster for next season with the commitment of Brady Manek.

The 6-foot-9 forward spent four highly successful seasons at Oklahoma before entering the transfer portal. He averaged in double figures every season, which came out to 12 points per game for his career. Manek also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game throughout and shot an impressive 37.4 percent from three-point territory.

But how good is he and what can Tar Heel fans expect him to bring to the table?