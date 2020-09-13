In the third segment of our series of scouting reports on the North Carolina freshman class, we turn our attention to Walker Kessler.

It has been a joy to see the different packages that each player offers, and Kessler is no exception. The seven-footer out of Atlanta is unique. There aren't a lot of individuals walking down the street at that size, but his tremendous combination of intelligence, skill, and fundamentals may be even rarer.

Kessler obviously comes out of a basketball family. This scouting report will be a little different. He does so many things well that we could be here all day. Instead, as a coach I want to focus on the beauty of how well schooled he is and how he understands the game.