UNC won its final three games by a combined score of 152-30 and finished the season with a 7-6 overall record, including 4-4 in the ACC.

THI digs deep into North Carolina’s statistics from both sides of the ball from the 2019 season that concluded with a 55-13 rout of Temple in the Military Bowl.

*UNC’s passing game is ranked No. 25 in the nation with 285 yards per game and is ranked No. 12 in passing efficiency.

*Sam Howell completed 259 passes in 422 attempts this season (61.4 percent) for 3,641 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The other Tar Heels attempted just six passes on the season.

*150 of his completions went for 10 or more yards.

*33 of his 38 touchdown passes went for 20 or more yards, 14 went for 30 or more, 10 for 40-plus, five for 50 or more and three went for 60-plus yards. The average distance of his TD passes was 26.5 yards.





*Howell was one of only two major college quarterbacks this season to pass for 3,000-plus yards, 35-plus touchdowns and throw seven or fewer interceptions. The other is Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

*The Tar Heels are ranked No. 113 in the nation having allowed 37 sacks this season. PFF has assigned reasonability for the sacks to: Howell 10; Brian Anderson 6; Jordan Tucker 3; Javonte Williams 2; and 1 each for Jace Ruder; Ed Montilus, Marcus McKethan, Michael Carter, Carl Tucker, Antonio Williams and Nick Polino.

*UNC’s QBs were hurried 90 times with PFF crediting them to: Jordan Tucker 15; Charlie Heck 14; Howell 11; Anderson 9; Montilus 8; McKethan 8; Joshua Ezeudu 5; Garrett Walston 5; Polino 4; J. Williams 3; Carter 3; Jake Bargas 2; and 1 each for Ruder, Billy Ross and Carl Tucker.





*In addition to being sacked 37 times, Howell had six passes batted down, threw away the ball 21 times and had 32 passes dropped. He also scrambled 22 times.

*Howell was blitzed 151 times and completed 83 of 132 passes (62.9 percent) for 1,259 yards, 16 TDs and one interception. He was also sacked 13 times, had three passes batted down, eight passes were dropped and he threw away four passes.

*Howell was under pressure 147 times and was 41-for-99 with 684 yards, eight TDs and four interceptions. He was sacked 36 times, had two passes batted down, two were dropped and he threw away the ball 17 times.



