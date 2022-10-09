MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Football games that conclude with three-point margins are usually going to have numerous sequences that are crucial in the ultimate outcome.

There was certainly no shortage of them in North Carolina’s 27-24 victory at Miami on Saturday. But perhaps the series of events that loomed largest as the final second ticked off the clock occurred in the first half.

It’s hard to call it a 14-point or even a 10-point swing, given how it played out. But it is fair calling the segment decisive.

Miami drove from its own 9-yard-line to the Carolina five and faced a second-and-four. But a penalty on Des Evans moved the ball to the two and have the Canes a first down. A one-yard followed by two runs gaining nothing set up a fourth down at the one.

The Hurricanes’ play blew up right away. Kaimon Rucker pressured Tyler Van Dyke, who hurried a throw toward tight end Will Mallory, who was coverage by UNC jack Noah Taylor.

Carolina (5-1, 2-0 ACC) took over at its own 1-yard-line, and eight plays later, Omarion Hampton scored from two yards out for a 14-0 UNC lead.

That was the sequence.

“You’ve got to respond…,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said after the game at Hard Rock Stadium. “Absolutely responding when you’re ahead, responding when you’re behind. Responding to the other side of the ball when you get an energy boost with that fourth-down stop.”