CHAPEL HILL – A group of dedicated supporters has formed the Secondary Break Club to support University of North Carolina men’s basketball and other student-athletes with opportunities to benefit from their name, image and likeness. The organization, formerly known as Tri-Cord Management, will focus primarily on NIL opportunities surrounding community engagement, personal development and team building that are consistently aligned with the values of UNC men’s basketball, the Department of Athletics and the University.

“I’ve always been in favor of our student-athletes benefiting from the use of their name, image and likeness,” says Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. “My heart and passion are service-oriented and my career in basketball has given me countless opportunities to give back to my community. This all began for me with the example Coach Dean Smith set when I was a player and I truly believe our student-athletes have been gifted athletically not just for their benefit but for the benefit of others. Secondary Break Club was created to help our Carolina student-athletes, but we will always keep service to others at the center of what we do. That’s Carolina Basketball.

“We want student-athletes to have as many opportunities as possible, and Secondary Break Club is a key partner in providing NIL options,” says Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “The organization is committed to helping our student-athletes have success with NIL while balancing all of the other facets of being a Tar Heel.”

TJ Beisner will serve as executive director of the Secondary Break Club, overseeing day-to-day operations and partnerships for the organization. Beisner previously served on the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball staff as the director of player development and had a hand in all aspects of the program’s management and development, including NIL. Hired at Kentucky in July 2021 as the first staff member in the country tasked with managing the NCAA’s new name, image, likeness regulations, Beisner is passionate about developing opportunities for student-athletes to build their personal brands and gain valuable life skills.

"I feel so honored to have the opportunity to join the Carolina Family and help shape opportunities for UNC men's basketball student-athletes to learn and grow through NIL," said Beisner. "The chance to lead an organization that can be innovative and impactful in this space, while staying true to the values that have shaped the Tar Heel men’s basketball program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I am thrilled that Secondary Break Club has chosen me for this role."

You can learn more about the Secondary Break Club and opportunities to work with student-athletes at SecondaryBreakClub.com..

You can also follow Secondary Break Club on Instagram (@secondarybreakclub) and X (@SecBreakClub).