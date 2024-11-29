Senior Day: Those Out of Eligibility, Those that Can Return

CHAPEL HILL – With North Carolina concluding its regular season Saturday, that means it’s Senior Day, and 32 Tar Heels will be honored on the field before the game.

Among them is Tylee Craft, the wide receiver who passed away in October. His mother, September Craft, will be there to honor her son.

Seventeen of the scholarship players walking Saturday have exhausted their eligibility, and in all 24 Tar Heels will wear the uniform at home for the last time. Seven scholarship Tar Heels will walk but have another year of eligibility remaining and have decisions to make about their futures.

Here is a list of players being honored Saturday. The first 17 are scholarship players out of eligibility. The next seven are walk-ons playing their last home game. The last seven have another year of eligibility. Stats are included: