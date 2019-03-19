CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will fly to Columbus, OH, following practice Wednesday, but Tuesday the Tar Heels held their pre-NCAA Tournament press conference that included head coach Roy Williams and seniors Kenny Williams, Luke Maye and Cam Johnson.

Here, we have the three players who discussed their mindset going into the tournament this year as opposed to a season ago, how they’ve improved defensively, some similarities and differences from the last few years, and so on.

Here are UNC’s three seniors: