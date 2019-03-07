CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s senior class got together Thursday at the Smith Center to answer questions about their UNC careers and their final home game this Saturday, which also happens to be against Duke.

Kenny Williams and Luke Maye have been at UNC four years and Cameron Johnson for two years after graduating from Pittsburgh and transferring in.

The trio talked a lot about their relationships, similarities in that none of them were all that highly touted coming out of high school, what they’ve learned at UNC and what they think will be their legacies. It’s 21 minutes of some really fun and interesting stuff and worth the watch.

To note: Maye and Williams as a class are 117-30 overall, including 54-17 in ACC regular season play. The class is 56-6 at home, though one of the home wins occurred in Greensboro after a water mane break moved UNC’s game versus Notre Dame a few years ago. The 117 wins is the fifth most for a class in UNC’s history.

In Cam Johnson’s two seasons as a Tar Heel, Carolina is 51-16 overall, including 26-9 in the ACC, and at home the Heels are 25-5 in the Smith Center.



