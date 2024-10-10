Seth Trimble ACC TipOff Ballroom Press Conference & Transcript

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina’s turn on stage at the ACCV TipOff came Thursday, and head coach Hubert Davis plus Tar Heels RJ Davis and Seth Trimble represented the program.

First, they took part in a Q&A session at the podium in the main press conference room, and then they were available for a half hour in the breakout room.

Above is video of junior guard Seth Trimble’s main press conference and below is a complete transcript of what he had to say:









THE MODERATOR: RJ, thank you. You can switch spots with Seth. Questions for Seth Trimble.

Q. Seth, in coming back to Carolina, one of those big voices that you talked about was from Coach Lebo. Can you talk about your relationship with him and why it's so special?

SETH TRIMBLE: Yeah, Coach Lebo has been my guy since the second I stepped on campus. My freshman year, Coach Lebo made it his mission every practice to pick on me in some type of way. He knew it would make me better. He knew I would learn from it and grow from it.

I just appreciate him for doing that. And just over the years as he has done that, we've been able to grow, like -- I don't know. I don't see my coaches as friends, but I see him as somebody I can go talk to. I see him as somebody that I can just really have a relationship for years to come.





Q. The evolution of your role this season, just how you see yourself going into 2024-'25?

SETH TRIMBLE: To step into a role of being a much bigger leader than I was last year. Just playing a more complete game this year, to play my game. That's one thing that me and Coach Davis discuss all the time is just to do me, play free, play whatever it is.

I mean, I think the biggest thing I have to do this year is lead. RJ is our guy, is our leader, is the one who we look up to, but he can't be the only one. If he's the only one, then this year won't go well, so I really have to step into that role.

THE MODERATOR: Last year you were third in voting for the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. This year do you have something to prove?

SETH TRIMBLE: Absolutely, absolutely. Yeah, I was third, but that doesn't really mean too much to me. I hear the doubt. I hear the criticism, and I don't really listen to that.

I have a lot to prove to myself, the player I know I can be, the player that I know I can be for this team. So there's a lot of motivation going into this year.





Q. More than likely we could see you in a starting role. My question is, what do you expect? How do you expect your role to change from sixth man to that starting role?

SETH TRIMBLE: Not much changes. I just start out the game. That's the only way I see it. That's really it. I just start the game. That's offensive player, just start the game doing me. That's it.





Q. What was your best memory of last few seasons?

SETH TRIMBLE: Honestly, the whole season last year, 2023-2024 season, was, like, truly genuinely one of the greatest times of my life. It's like the second everybody got here on campus, the bond and the brotherhood and just the friendship that we all had within the team, it was truly one of a kind. I wish you could all experience something that I experienced.

But beating Duke I think at home and at Duke, honestly, were the two biggest things that stuck out to me most this last year. It wasn't something I had done my freshman year, and it was just a huge motive for us. We wanted our get-backs, and we made sure we got them. We had a very good time doing that.





THE MODERATOR: North Carolina, good luck this year.











