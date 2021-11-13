Hubert Davis got an early jump on the 2022 recruiting class when two Top 150 prospects committed to North Carolina back in June. Will Shaver was the first in the very early part of the month. He was followed up by Seth Trimble on June 23.

Roughly five months later, Trimble and three other high school seniors signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday on the first day of the Early Signing Period with UNC. Trimble and Shaver were later joined by Jalen Washington and Tyler Nickel.

Trimble is the highest rated player for Davis in a recruiting haul that currently stands at No.12 overall according to Rivals' class of 2022 team rankings.

The point guard from Wisconsin is an ultra-athletic specimen who, "boasts an incredibly high basketball IQ and rarely makes mistakes with the ball in his hands," according to Rob Cassidy.

Trimble spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated Thursday night, one day after signing with the historic program. Although the ink had dried on his contract, the excitement was still oozing over his major honor: