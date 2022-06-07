Seven North Carolina Targets in the Rivals 250
The Rivals 250 was released on Tuesday and several prospects that are North Carolina targets were represented in the list. The Tar Heels have four committed players in the class of 2023 in quarterb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news