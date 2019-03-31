Chapel Hill – No. 9 North Carolina completed the sweep of Duke with a big 16-6 win on Sunday afternoon. The Heels scored eight runs in the seventh inning to secure the sweep as Austin Love picked up his fifth win of the season. Michael Busch, Ike Freeman, Aaron Sabato and Ashton McGee all had multi-hit games for the Heels while Freeman, Sabato, Ben Casparius, Dylan Enwiller and Brandon Martorano all had multi-RBI games. This is the second time in the last four years that the Heels have swept Duke, while the 16 runs for the Tar Heels are the most against Duke since 2010 when the Tar Heels scored 21 runs.

KEY MOMENTS

The Duke Blue Devils loaded the bases with one out in the first inning, but Gianluca Dalatri struck out back-to-back batters to end the inning without giving up a run. In the fourth inning, Duke jumped out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of a solo home run and back-to-back doubles. That was the end of the day for starter Dalatri as Will Sandy came on in relief. Carolina responded in a big way in the bottom of the frame when Aaron Sabato launched a 436 foot two-run home run to tie the game, 2-2. Ashton McGee followed with a double and made his way to third before Brandon Martorano brought him home with a sacrifice fly for the 3-2 lead. Duke responded with two runs of their own in the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead. Carolina answered in a big way with five runs to take the 8-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dylan Enwiller broke it open with a two-out, three RBI double to centerfield to make it 7-4 before Martorano's single scored Enwiller to make it 8-4. Duke wouldn't go away as they tacked on two more runs in seventh with a two-out single to make it 8-6 for the Heels. Carolina responded in a big way with an eight-run inning in the seventh to take the 16-6 lead. The Tar Heels scored eight runs on only three hits.

NOTABLES

Aaron Sabato hit his team-leading 6th home run of the season in the fourth inning. The home run was also the furthest hit ball of the year as it traveled 436 feet. Sabato's six home runs are the most by a freshman through 29 games since Levi Michael hit 10 home runs through 29 games in 2009. Dylan Enwiller's three RBI ties a career high for most RBI in a game. He also had three RBI on March 24 against Virginia Tech. Enwiller is now third on the team in RBI in ACC play with six. He trails both Michael Busch (12) and Aaron Sabato (9). 16 runs are the most scored by the Tar Heels in an ACC game this year. 16 runs against Duke are the most against the Blue Devils since the Heels scored 21 runs in 2010. Austin Love's fifth win of the season ties a team high with Tyler Baum. The Tar Heels scored eight runs in the seventh inning against Duke, the most runs in one inning for UNC this season. Pitchers of Record

PITCHER RECORDS

Win: Austin Love (5-1) Loss: Bill Chillari (2-1)

UP NEXT