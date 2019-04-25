Woods averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 assists in 10.8 minutes per contest this past season. He shot 31-for-73 (41.9 percent) from the field, including 4-for-10 (40 percent) from 3-point range. He registered 30 steals on the season, too.

One of UNC’s biggest wins of the season came Dec. 15 when the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga, 103-90, and it also happened to be Woods’ most productive game of the season. At least that’s from a scoring standpoint. He finished with 14 points and was huge during a first-half spurt that was one of several key periods in UNC’s win.

He also had five points and three assists in a win at Duke and three assists in a win over Syracuse in late February, which was during a stretch of the season in which Woods played his most consistent basketball.

Woods is the first player to transfer from the UNC program since 2011 when Larry Drew left. Jalek Felton left the program last season, but he was suspended from the university and ended up signing a professional contract overseas.