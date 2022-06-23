 TarHeelIllustrated - Several 2024 Tar Heel Targets Make Rivals 250
Several 2024 Tar Heel Targets Make Rivals 250

Jonathan Paylor is one of the top prospects in the country
Jonathan Paylor is one of the top prospects in the country (Kevin Roy, THI)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The Rivals 250 for the class of 2024 was release today and there are several players listed that are North Carolina targets.

Several of the players listed below were in attendance for the Mack Brown Showtime Camp last weekend. Some of those targets are wide receivers Debron Gatling, Jonathan Paylor, and Alex Taylor. Also, quarterback Mabrey Mettauer and athlete Dwight Phillips was at the camp. Phillips received an offer from the Tar Heels after an impressive performance.

Here is a list of UNC recruiting targets that made the list.

