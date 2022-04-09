Several Tar Heels Stand Out In Annual Spring Game

CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina fans got their first glimpse of the 2022 UNC football team when the Tar Heels held their annual spring football game Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium. In honor of junior wide receiver Tylee Craft, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the football program formally named the event the #TyleeStrong Spring Football Game. Before the event, UNC recognized Craft and other cancer patients for the fight they are currently facing. Defensively, the Tar Heels had a solid showing, with both teams getting to the quarterback a combined four times. Junior defensive end Des Evans led the way with two sacks. UNC Coach Mack Brown noted that the competition between the offense and defense was unfair because the defense only ran three plays the entire game. So, he didn’t put as much stock into the actual scoring of the game, a system used that is different than simple touchdowns and field goals. While a lot of people are excited to see the differences in the defensive scheme, the biggest story is the quarterback competition between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell. According to Brown, the spring game provided no separation between the talented duo, and the competition is likely to go into the fall.

Junuir Wr Josh Downs led the way Saturday with two touchdown receptions. (Jenna Miller/THI)

"We know that both Drake and Jacolby are really good, and you can see that they are a whole lot alike," Brown said. " We will not separate them until fall, and we might need both of them. And we will continue to work with that because they are both inexperienced." Looking at the box score, it's easy to see why the Carolina coaching staff has difficulty identifying their first-string quarterback and second-string signal-caller. Both players participated on "Team Carolina" and "Team Tar Heels". Criswell went an impressive 6-for-6 and104 yards and a touchdown. However, Maye was not to be outdone. The Charlotte native finished the afternoon going 9-for-12, 113 yards, and a touchdown pass. Team Carolina started the scoring with a five-play, 72-yard drive, led by Criswell, a redshirt freshman since he gets the COVID year back and only appeared in four games last season, so he technically hasn’t used a year of eligibility yet. A 40-yard strike to first-team All-ACC receiver Josh Downs got team Carolina into the red zone, where the duo connected two plays later for a 12-yard touchdown pass to give team Carolina a 7-0 lead.