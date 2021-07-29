Sharp Focus Part Of Heels' Mission As Hyped Season Nears

If social media, message boards, Facebook fan pages, and personal messages to sportswriters means anything, most North Carolina fans believe the Tar Heels will challenge for a spot in the College Football Playoff this upcoming season. It can happen, as Mack Brown’s program has ascended over 32 months from five wins in two seasons to being in this discussion without generating laughter. The CFP I a fairly realistic goal for UNC. Carolina has some studs on both sides of the ball, a Hall of Fame coach who knows a thing or two about building, running, and sustaining top-five teams, and its trajectory may be steeper than any other program in the nation. But UNC remains very much in the progression process. College football programs just don’t go from a mess that it was in November of 2018 ago to the CFP in 2021 without conquering all kinds of football demons. And the biggest hurdles remain in front of them, with one of the obstacles being themselves. Surely Carolina fans remember October 17 last fall. Tallahassee. Twenty-four to zero in the second quarter. Thirty-one to seven at halftime. A 31-28 final in which the Tar Heels battled back only to cut themselves short of an amazing comeback courtesy of three straight dropped Sam Howell passes. That was part of the process, too, and is something Brown, his staff, senior leaders, and the rest of the Heels must guard against this season and more. UNC is one of the sexy programs nationally as the campaign nears, and that’s not always a great thing, especially for a crew that must learn how to navigate these waters for the first time. “The first question I got today is, You guys are getting so much hype, everybody expects you to win every game,” Brown said last week at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. “How can you talk about one in the middle when you have to go to Virginia Tech in the opener?

Big things are expected of the Heels this season, who open the schedule at Virginia Tech. (USA Today)

“We basically have a three-game season. That's what I've told the players. I'll start talking to you more national after three games if you haven't lost a game. But let's quit talking. We've gotten hype. We've been hugged. We've had sugar thrown all over us. We're all enjoying it, we like it.” A trip to Blacksburg on September 3 kicks off the season. A home date with Georgia State follows a week later, and then a visit from Virginia on Sept. 18 completes the three games about which Brown is speaking. You can’t go 12-0 without first being 3-0. But really, the Heels lost nine times the last two seasons, so thinking about going undefeated should be the very last thing on their mental docket, and likely is. At least if the coaches are having their way. But to eventually be a 12-0 club, a team must fully envelop itself in that mentality long before the 12th game. Wanna be one of the big boys, then understand how to act like one of the big boys. Daily routines, preparation, and game-day focus regardless of the opponent and only zeroing in on that one foe before them. “Let's clean it off, and let's get back to facts,” Brown said reminding all ears about what happened last October. “We were fifth in the country when we went to Florida State (and) about 25th when we were leaving. That took about three hours to drop that far. “There were two conferences that weren't playing when we were fifth in the country. I was trying to explain to them, You're not the fifth best team in the country. I tell them you're not the fifth best team in the country, but we got to play. Nobody is good enough anymore to go out there and stand around.”

Mack Brown has already warned his team about buying too much into the hype it's getting. (ACC Media)