Travis Shaw announcing he will play football at North Carolina made it just the fourth time in the Rivals.com era that UNC landed the top-rated prospect in its own state.

Rivals began ranking players in 2002, and since then, only three other players aside from Shaw popped for the Tar Heels.

Butch Davis landed Donte Moss in 2009, and Larry Fedora got the top player to commit in consecutive years when Elijah Hood and Jalen Dalton picked Carolina in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

On five occasions, UNC has landed the No. 2 player in the state, as noted below. Also below, we have a chart of the top players in the state of North Carolina dating back to 2002 and what schools they picked along with some perspective: