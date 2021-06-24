Seth Trimble committed to North Carolina on Wednesday evening, and in doing so gave Hubert Davis the second pledge of his initial full recruiting class as head coach at UNC. Trimble joins Will Shaver, a 6-foot-10 post out of Birmingham, AL.

Since taking over for Roy Williams in March, Davis also signed two transfers, Brady Manek and Justin McCoy who are eligible to play on the 2021-22 squad, giving Davis four additions in all.

Rivals' National Analyst Jamie Shaw joined Tar Heel Illustrated just hours after Trimble's commitment to discuss that plus all the perks that go with it along with his perception of what kind of momentum North Carolina has on the recruiting trail.

Here is our discussion: