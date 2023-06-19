Class of 2025 LB Sam Haley, a 6-foot-3, 218-pounder from Ensworth High School in Nashville, TN, received an offer while on unofficial visit to North Carolina on June 9.

Before the Tar Heels offer, he already had offers from Charlotte, Duke, Missouri, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest and interest from Michigan, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Haley recorded 31 solo tackles, 43 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in 2022.

THI caught up with Haley to get his thoughts on the offer and all things UNC.