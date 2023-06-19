News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

'Shocking' UNC Offer Has 2025 TN LB Sam Haley 'Excited'

Tennessee 2025 LB Sam Haley was recently at UNC and received an offer that shocked and excited him.
Tennessee 2025 LB Sam Haley was recently at UNC and received an offer that shocked and excited him. (Sam Haley/Twitter)
Lee Wardlaw
Tar Heel Illustrated

***********************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

************************************************************************

Class of 2025 LB Sam Haley, a 6-foot-3, 218-pounder from Ensworth High School in Nashville, TN, received an offer while on unofficial visit to North Carolina on June 9.

Before the Tar Heels offer, he already had offers from Charlotte, Duke, Missouri, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest and interest from Michigan, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Haley recorded 31 solo tackles, 43 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in 2022.

THI caught up with Haley to get his thoughts on the offer and all things UNC.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}