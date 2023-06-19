'Shocking' UNC Offer Has 2025 TN LB Sam Haley 'Excited'
***********************************************************************
Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month
************************************************************************
Class of 2025 LB Sam Haley, a 6-foot-3, 218-pounder from Ensworth High School in Nashville, TN, received an offer while on unofficial visit to North Carolina on June 9.
Before the Tar Heels offer, he already had offers from Charlotte, Duke, Missouri, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest and interest from Michigan, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
Haley recorded 31 solo tackles, 43 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in 2022.
THI caught up with Haley to get his thoughts on the offer and all things UNC.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news