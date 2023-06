Looking up into the rafters at the Smith Center can be quite a challenge if one is intent on reading every banner and jersey up there reflecting North Carolina’s fabled basketball history.

It will take some time, as the banners include the program’s many accomplishments, plus 53 jerseys honoring the greatest Tar Heels of all time.

Unlike many programs, UNC has specific criteria for players to get their jersey in the rafters. Being loved by the fans and hitting historic shots in the NCAA Tournament don’t cut it, as Luke Maye’s number 32 jersey does not hang in the Dean Dome.

Should it, though?