CHAPEL HILL – It was all about Showtime at North Carolina on Sunday, as Mack Brown’s annual camp of invited prospects took place, ending with a short workout.

The afternoon included at least ten offers extended by the UNC coaching staff, and 67 prospects taking part in the camp. The comprised players from the 2025-2029 classes. Most, however, are from 2026 and 2027. Two were from 2025 and one from 2029.

In addition to participating in a brief workout, the prospects spent a good part of the day inside the Kenan Football Center learning more about the program and getting more comfortable with the coaches.

Class breakdown: 2 class of 2025; 38 class of 2026; 20 class of 2027; 6 class of 2028; and one from the class of 2029.

State breakdown: North Carolina 29; Georgia 9; Virginia 9; South Carolina 5; Delaware 3; Alabama 2; Pennsylvania 2; Illinois 2; Maryland 2; Minnesota 1; Florida 1; and two unlisted.

Here are the prospects that either came into the weekend with offers or left with them: