Showtime In-Depth: Brandon, Deana & AJ Offer Their Takeaways

CHAPEL HILL – Saturday was showtime inside the Koman Practice Complex at North Carolina. Quite literally.

The annual Mack Brown Showtime Camp took place, and with it was a collection of 107 high school prospects, largely from the 2024 and 2025 classes. Several either committed or targeted kids from the class of 2023 were on hand, including newly minted 4-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, and recent commit, 3-star tight end Julien Randolph. The first commit from the class, 3star quarterback Tad Hudson, participated.

At least publicly, none of the players on hand committed. In total, 83 prospects participated, and here’s the breakdown: 2023 (11); 2024 (41); 2025 (25); 2026 (6).

Here are five takeaways each from what THI staff writer Brandon Peay, Director of Football Recruiting Deana King, and Publisher Andrew Jones saw during the camp session: