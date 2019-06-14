Showtime Prospect List
Previously, North Carolina’s biggest recruiting day of the summer camp season was dubbed “The Freak Show.” But Larry Fedora is no longer at the helm so the event has a new name and a new theme.“Sho...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news