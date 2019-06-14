News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 09:36:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Showtime Prospect List

Wbpkp4fsxn2e7jw5y2fl
List of confirmed prospects that will be at UNC's summer camp recruiting extravaganza this Saturday.
THI Staff
THI Staff

Previously, North Carolina’s biggest recruiting day of the summer camp season was dubbed “The Freak Show.” But Larry Fedora is no longer at the helm so the event has a new name and a new theme.“Sho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}