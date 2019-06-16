CHAPEL HILL – Four quarterbacks attended the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina, and THI got plenty of video of each prospect.

They included 2020 UNC commit Jacolby Criswell, highly touted 2021 Charlotte native Drake Maye, 2022 major target Gunner Stockton and 2022 Charlotte lefthander Cameron Kromah.

Note that Criswell wears No. 37 and always has his baseball cap on backwards, Maye is No. 42, Stockton wears No. 36 and Kromah is No. 23.

Here are eight videos of just the QBs throwing. Note that UNC commits Josh Downs is No. 22 and Tylee Craft is No. 30.