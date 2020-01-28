RALEIGH – Two things have marked North Carolina’s less-than-stellar season so far perhaps more than anything else that’s taken place on the court.

Injuries and some of Roy Williams’ comments have received the most attention, but second half ugliness has been at the core of just about every UNC loss. From allowing huge runs to late-game meltdowns, the Heels have had their fill of this stuff.

On Monday night, however, the Tar Heels bucked the trend. After blowing double-digit leads to Pittsburgh and Clemson at home and last Wednesday night at Virginia Tech, this time Carolina closed out a game.

UNC 75, N.C. State 65 was as much about the Heels shutting the door on the Wolfpack as any of the other amazing storylines.

Banged up senior Brandon Robinson’s grit, junior Garrison Brooks’ continued excellent play and the recent growth of sophomore Leaky Black at the point are all significant positives to come from Monday night’s victory. But closing out the game maintaining the double-digit lead was something the Heels can really build on, especially the manner they did it.

“We stepped up and made shots when it mattered,” junior guard Andrew Platek said. “And we were a lot more composed defensively and got out to shooters and made them take difficult shots at the end and luckily for us they didn’t go in.”

Williams nodded after Monday’s contest when the question was posed to him about finally holding on to a lead. He clearly knows how big this was, but there were also a few holes that need filling.

“They missed some shots that helped us and then we got some offensive rebounds,” he said. “And other than Garrison and Christian (Keeling) during that stretch (missing free throws), I think BRob was huge stepping up and making his free throws.”



