Note that Silver, who is 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Rocky Mount (NC) High School, is a 3-star defensive end who also has offers from major programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Florida State among many others.

Keeshawn Silver committed to play football at North Carolina on Tuesday night, so THI caught up with Silver to find out why he has decided to become a Tar Heel.

THI: What led to your decision to commit to UNC?

SILVER: Growing up I was a big UNC fan. My mom passed and it was her favorite college. I was focusing on UNC because it was my top school. I liked everything that was down there. I like coach Mack Brown, I like all the coaching staff and I like the facilities and stuff. And they’ve got what I need academically on and off the field and I felt like it was the perfect fit for me. And it’s close to home and I can have my (family) come visit.





THI: When you visited this week, what did you see that tipped the scales in UNC’s favor?

SILVER: It was nothing that I haven’t seen before, I finally made my mind up and I really just wanted to stop recruiting so I can just focus on just one school and start the season off right.





THI: So no other visiting will happen?

SILVER: Don’t get me wrong, I’m still going to visit schools, but I’ve made my mind up of where I’m going to go.





THI: Are there any special relationships with the coaches there that helped put UNC over the top?

SILVER: Me, Jay Bateman and (coach) Cross have got a close connection. They check on me… it’s not about big things it’s about the little things because if you check on me now like that, you’re going to do the same when I go to college. That had a big effect on me.





THI: And how where do they see you playing on defense?

SILVER: They’re going to move me around, but I’m probably going to stay at D-end, but I wouldn’t mind playing anything else, though. Whatever get me the green money.





THI: There’s a graphic comparing you to Julius Peppers, is that how they want to use you?

SILVER: Yeah, and I plan on playing basketball if it will work.



