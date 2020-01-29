News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 23:56:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Silver Talks Junior Day

Keeshawn Silver is no stranger to Chapel Hill and was back for last weekend's junior day.
Keeshawn Silver is no stranger to Chapel Hill and was back for last weekend's junior day.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Rocky Mount, NC, Class of 2021 defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver was among the group of recruits on hand for North Carolina’s junior day last weekend.Silver, who is rated as a 3-star prospect, is o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}