Simeon Wilcher signed his National Letter of Intent with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday.

The agreement is a big one for Hubert Davis. Wilcher is the highest ranked prospect to date in the Hubert Davis tenure, and he is the first and only five-star of the six players who have signed with Davis at UNC.

Wilcher joins Zayden High as the only two players thus far in Carolina's 2023 class. High, a 6-foot-10 power forward, is ranked No. 46 overall. The current haul for the Tar Heels is high in quality. It is currently ranked as the No. 12 class by Rivals despite not having as many members as many of the others who are as highly rated.

Wilcher who is a 5-star, and High who is a 4-star, gives North Carolina a rating average of 4.5 per player. That ties them with Stanford. Only Duke and Kentucky with 5-star averaged are higher.

Davis' initial recruiting class was ranked No. 22 nationally. The haul included Seth Trimble (No. 36), Jalen Washington (No. 52), and Tyler Nickel (No. 84).