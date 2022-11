Simeon Wilcher officially became the newest member of the North Carolina Tar Heels last Tuesday. Wilcher did it in front of friends and family in a ceremony at Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey.

That signing is a huge one for Hubert Davis. Not only is Wilcher the highest-ranked player to ink with the Tar Heels in the Davis era, he is also the only five-star so far. The 6-foot-4 guard is ranked No. 14 nationally. He along with Zayden High also gives UNC the 14th ranked 2023 class nationally.

Even though Wilcher is still a few weeks away, from the beginning he has still been a busy young man this month. He has not slowed down in his training or in the class room. Tar Heel Illustrated was able to catch up with him Saturday in one of his first interview since joining the North Carolina Basketball program: