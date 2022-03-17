SISK: Inside Carolina's Winning Formula Against Marquette

We all know by now what North Carolina does well. When they are making three pointers, Armando Bacot is eating inside, and they are rebounding, they become a hard out.

North Carolina did well what they do well Thursday afternoon in their 95-63.victory over Marquette in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

But in the win the Tar Heels also turned Marquette into an inept basketball team. There wasn't any magic formula or world changing game plan by Hubert Davis. North Carolina was North Carolina, and that was more than enough in the Round of 64.