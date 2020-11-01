As October has flipped to November, there is some angst among North Carolina fans that there will be no other commitments in the Early Signing Period besides Dontrez Styles and D'Marco Dunn.

That certainly appears to be the case as we wind down to November 11. But that may not necessarily be a bad thing. There is a chance that the 2021-22 team could be deep and talented, and the coaching staff could rebound with a major recruiting haul in the spring.

What are all of the options we could be looking at as Roy Williams looks to fill that roster? The possibilities are diverse and fascinating. Here is a look at some potential directions the path might go.



