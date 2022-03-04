We appear to be coming down the home stretch in one of the most prolific recruitments of the past few years for North Carolina Tar Heel basketball fans.

G.G. Jackson trimmed his list of finalists Friday to Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, North Carolina, South Carolina, and the G-League Ignite. He has also indicated that he will choose a final destination before the month of March is over.

I have spent much of the day on the phone discussing the Jackson's process with heavyweights in the recruiting world, and I also had a conversation this afternoon with Jackson's father, Bishop.