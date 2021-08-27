Skills Development, Versatility Big Parts Of Davis' Mission

CHAPEL HILL – For a basketball team to improve, the players must first do so individually.

That is Hubert Davis’ belief, and it makes complete sense. That is why skills development for each player this summer was the primary point of emphasis for Davis and his staff during their first offseason running the fabled North Carolina program.

Davis knows. He has already lived this life: From unheralded college freshman to a 12-year NBA career, and that didn’t happen by osmosis. It was the sweat and grind he put in when nobody was watching.

In the case of the current Tar Heels, this also occurs with the aid of UNC's new coach and his assistants.

“I’m just huge on that,” Davis said Tuesday about skills development. “I just believe all of us (have) a huge responsibility for us to be on the floor with our guys relentlessly helping them get better.”

Perhaps at no time than now has basketball been more about individual skills feeding more into the sum of the whole. The game is more spread out, players rely on their ability to go left or right with the dribble, and also right at and by defenders; to use the highly coveted skill of hitting outside shots to open up other parts of their skill set. Players use more of the floor now than ever before.

The college and NBA games are more and more alike, and as UNC departs some from its more traditional two-bigs approach, it will embrace a four-out look, at least a good bit of the time. Kids want to play in the NBA, so part of Davis’ approach moving forward will be with that in mind.