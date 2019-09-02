Sliding & Ball Security On The Docket For Howell
CHAPEL HILL - Sam Howell displayed many of his attributes during Saturday’s win over South Carolina that helped him earn the starting job for North Carolina.
But he also looked like the true freshman he is at times, and fixing those mistakes are among this week’s points of emphasis as the Tar Heels prepare to take on Miami at home Saturday night.
On the positive, Howell was poised and managed the Tar Heels’ offense like he’d done it many times before. He also showed he could make the necessary throws when given the freedom to, which happened after halftime when the staff opened up things more for him, and that he could make plays when scripted calls fall apart, especially after the staff let him loose some.
“I think we’re all pretty happy with his overall performance…,” UNC offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said. “At halftime, he seemed comfortable, he seemed confident and he was healthy and so we were able to open it up a little bit.”
Howell graded out well, but the miscues were costly and dangerous.
He fumbled twice, turning over the ball once to the Gamecocks on a play more becoming a true freshman in his first game than the grizzled vet he most-often resembled. He also took too many hits on running plays. Thus, learning to slide before contact is on the docket this week.
“Ball security is his number one focus this week,” he said. “Sliding, getting down after we’ve gotten a productive play, whether it’s a designed run or a scramble. And just continuing to make good decisions in the offense, that’s probably what’s on the agenda for him the next four or five days getting ready for Miami.”
The ball security stuff will come with time and is occasionally part of the game. Players sometimes fumble. Learning to not take so many hits is something that requires Howell break from what has been his norm playing football. In high school, he regularly ran over guys, quarterback in college is a whole different world.
“If Sam were on defense, he’d be a middle linebacker, that’s his mentality,” Longo said. “He’s physical and he’s used to running people over in high school and he’s used to getting the extra yard and he’s a competitor.”
Now up is a Miami team that UNC Coach Mack Brown described as the closest in talent to Clemson in the ACC and having the best linebackers in the country. South Carolina is also talented, but Miami has an edge across the board, especially on defense, which is what Howell will deal with.
A quarterback running free in the middle of the field wears a bigger target than anyone else, plus with UNC having just two on scholarship, Howell needs to stay healthy and in the game.
“He’s got so much composure,” Brown said. “You walk out there and get a delay of game on the first play of the game and he didn’t even flinch.”
Howell understands what he must improved on and fix, and that maturity will speed up his process. He passed his first test but this is a process for the young quarterback, and the next test is are those athletic Hurricanes, a team the Heels haven’t beaten since 2016.