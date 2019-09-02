CHAPEL HILL - Sam Howell displayed many of his attributes during Saturday’s win over South Carolina that helped him earn the starting job for North Carolina.

But he also looked like the true freshman he is at times, and fixing those mistakes are among this week’s points of emphasis as the Tar Heels prepare to take on Miami at home Saturday night.

On the positive, Howell was poised and managed the Tar Heels’ offense like he’d done it many times before. He also showed he could make the necessary throws when given the freedom to, which happened after halftime when the staff opened up things more for him, and that he could make plays when scripted calls fall apart, especially after the staff let him loose some.

“I think we’re all pretty happy with his overall performance…,” UNC offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said. “At halftime, he seemed comfortable, he seemed confident and he was healthy and so we were able to open it up a little bit.”

Howell graded out well, but the miscues were costly and dangerous.

He fumbled twice, turning over the ball once to the Gamecocks on a play more becoming a true freshman in his first game than the grizzled vet he most-often resembled. He also took too many hits on running plays. Thus, learning to slide before contact is on the docket this week.