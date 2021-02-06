TarHeelIllustrated - Smiles Abound As Heels Close This One Out

Immediately after North Carolina’s 91-87 win over Duke in an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, senior forward Garrison Brooks put his arm around Caleb Love and said a few words to the freshman guard as they both smiled and walked towards the tunnel and to the locker room.

Love had just finished off his best performance in a Carolina uniform, scoring a season-high 25 points while handing out seven assists in his Tobacco Road rivalry debut. Brooks also had a solid performance, pitching in 12 points, grabbing six boards and dishing out four assists in what was his fourth and final game in Cameron.

Cameron Crazies and a frenzied atmosphere or not, Love’s and Brooks' embrace followed by the Tar Heels' on-court celebration showed how much the win meant to them.

“It’s still the best rivalry in America,” Brooks said afterward, noting a full house or not, the game is still the game. “I think it’s still a very big game. I think it meant a lot to us because we needed to win, they needed to win. I think it was a very intense game. Just a really big game for us.”

Even junior guard Leaky Black, who finished with 12 points and four boards on an impressive 4-for-4 shooting night, had a hard time putting what the win felt like into words.

“I can't even explain it…” Black said. “Fans or no fans, we beat Duke, so it definitely feels good.”

It is even sweeter for this program when considering what happened last season against the Blue Devils, especially in Chapel Hill.



