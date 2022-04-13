Kendric Davis entered the transfer portal Monday, and immediately become one of the hottest free agents on the market.

Roughly 48 hours after announcing his departure from SMU, Jon Rothstein reported that the outstanding point guard had already heard from BYU, DePaul, Duke, Florida, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville. Maryland, Memphis, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Villanova, and Xavier.