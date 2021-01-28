North Carolina will begin one of the most anticipated football seasons in school history on either Thursday Sept. 2 or Friday Sept. 3 versus Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, opening a schedule the program hopes can help it facilitate a move into the national conversation.

To do so, UNC must take care of business against a fairly competitive slate. So THI takes a look at Carolina’s opponents and what kinds of challenges the 12 teams on the Tar Heels’ slate will pose: