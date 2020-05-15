THI’s series looking at class of 2021 basketball prospects either offered or targeted by North Carolina continues as our Director of Basketball Recruiting Clint Jackson and AJ discuss Kennedy Chandler.

First, we ran Jackson’s snapshot written piece on Chandler and now we follow up with a podcast. Jackson has seen Chandler in person many times and has some interesting comments about the top point guard in the nation.

