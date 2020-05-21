THI’s series looking at class of 2021 basketball prospects either offered or targeted by North Carolina continues as our Director of Basketball Recruiting Clint Jackson and AJ to discuss Trevor Keels.

First, we ran Jackson’s snapshot written piece on Ingram and now we follow up with a podcast. Jackson has seen Ingram in person many times and has some interesting comments about the top point guard in the nation.

At 6-foot-5, Keels is rated the No. 15 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2021 and No. 3 at his position. He plays in the highly competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, which is one of the top leagues in the nation.

Here is Jackson’s piece

Trevor Keels Bio