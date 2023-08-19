CHAPEL HILL – To say that North Carolina’s basketball team underachieved last season would be a massive understatement. The Tar Heels plummeted into a volcano after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. A 4-4 start eventually became a 20-13 overall record, including 11-9 in a so-so ACC, and UNC failed to make the NCAA Tournament, becoming the first preseason top-ranked club to ever do so. Sometimes forgotten in discussions about all that went wrong for Carolina was that it was just Hubert Davis’ second year as a head coach. He was part of much discourse, obviously, but that he was leading a team for just the second time was often overlooked. Not by Davis, though.

Year number two was another chance to learn spanning the long season, so what was it that he actually took from the season more than anything else? “I’m always learning,” Davis replied recently during his annual summer press conference at the Smith Center. “I’ve said to you guys (media) before that I’m always in a position of listening and learning. “I’ve never, as a player or working for ESPN or as an assistant coach, have I ever felt like ‘I’ve got it, I’ve reached it.’ I’ve always felt like you can always get better and you can always learn.” Okay, so Davis' penchant for coachspeak came pouring out with that response. But he did let on in other ways during the 35-minute Q&A session that afternoon. One area focused on something he often preaches to his team, perhaps with greater emphasis moving forward. “That comes down to discipline and details: Getting a box out here, not turning over the ball here, making a free throw here, making a shot there, setting a screen here,” he said. “That’s something that as a team we’ve just got to do a better job this upcoming season.” The devil here is in the details: Of UNC’s 13 losses, 11 were one-possession games with three minutes left; either Carolina led or trailed in that manner in all but two of its defeats.

Hubert Davis' second UNC team finished 20-13 overall and failed to make the NCAA Tournament. (Jenna Miller/THI)