COLUMBUS, OH – When North Carolina ran off the court as the first half expired Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, its coach was not at all pleased with how his team had played.



In fact, Roy Williams was downright ticked off.

He made a b-line for the tunnel wearing a look combining anger and disgust with his top-seeded team trailing No. 16 Iona by five points in a game the Tar Heels eventually won, 88-73.

Yet, instead of exploding on his team, Williams took a different approach.

“He was actually calm,” Brandon Robinson said. “I was surprised. I thought he was going to come in here and go off on us, but he was calm and told us to keep pushing, go out there and play our game and listen to what (the coaches) tell us.”

Perhaps one reason Williams didn’t feel the need to tear into his team was because one of his players had already done that before the Hall of Fame coach walked into the locker room.

Senior guard Kenny Williams gave his teammates an earful, and it resonated.

“Kenny did a great job being that vocal leader for us, making sure we had our heads up, keeping our spirits high and just telling us to tighten up and get more energy and passion in the second half,” Nassir Little said.

Carolina checked all of those boxes after the intermission.