THI caught up with Greene to discuss his recent offer and how his recruitment process is going so far.

Greene, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wideout out of St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, VA, has over 14 offers from schools across the country. The likes of Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan and UNC are just a few programs that have already offered Greene, with the Tar Heels extending to him on Mar. 2.

THI: What are your thoughts about UNC offering you a scholarship?

Greene: “It was great to have a school like UNC offer me. I was definitely very excited.”





THI: Who extended you the offer and what has UNC told you they like about your game?

Greene: “Coach (Lonnie) Galloway, the wide receivers coach, extended the offer. They said they like my size, athleticism and ability to go up and get the ball.”





THI: Have you been to UNC yet and, if so, what did you think of it?

Greene: “The plan was to have a visit in March or April. But, because of the coronavirus, that likely won’t happen until a later date. But I am very much looking forward to the visit whenever the best next opportunity will be.”





THI: What do you think about Mack Brown and the program he's building there?

Greene: “Coach Brown is a Hall of Fame coach. He knows how to put successful teams together and I think he is going to rebuild the UNC program back up in the years to come.”





THI: If the coronavirus pandemic clears and schools can host summer camps, do you plan on going to UNC to camp or at least visit this summer?

Greene: “If the coronavirus clears up by the summer, I do plan on taking a visit to UNC.”





THI: What are some of the other schools that have offered you're interested in and where does UNC stack up against them?

Greene: “I’ve received offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, UVA, Virginia Tech, Maryland, East Carolina University and most recently South Carolina. Other than VT and UVA, due to this coronavirus I haven’t had a chance to visit any schools. With that said, I can’t really say much other than I’m looking forward to my visit.”



