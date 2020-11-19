TarHeelIllustrated - Some Heels Set To Exceed Last Year's Numbers

CHAPEL HILL – One of the last things most people expected would happen this season is college football players who had terrific seasons a year ago would eclipse those performances in this COVID-ridden season.

Everyone is playing at least one fewer game than last fall, plus the fractured routines and other effects of how programs and the sport are responding to COVID simply put record-setting expectations on the back burner.

Not at North Carolina.

If Tar Heels’ fans thought having a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, nearly a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and an historic quarterback performance was pretty cool, imagine doing something similar again in this shortened and never-before-experienced season?

That’s where the Tar Heels are headed, at least four of them.

Michael Carter, Javonte Williams, Dyami Brown and Sam Howell are on pace to surpass what they did a year ago, and it appears only cancellations, injury or illness will keep them from posting even better numbers this season.

UNC has three games left in the regular season – Notre Dame, Western Carolina and at Miami – plus a bowl game. So these Tar Heels have four more games to surpass last season’s numbers.

Let’s take a look:







