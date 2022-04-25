Son Of Former UNC Hoops Champion Talks Football Offer
Class of 2023 offensive tackle D.J. Geth of Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, got a special offer on April 12. The 6-foot-4, 298-pound 3-star prospect was offered by North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.
UNC was an important offer for Geth due to his father, Ed, who was a member of the Tar Heels' 1993 national championship basketball team.
The Dorman standout has had an outstanding camp circuit including a good performance at Rivals Camp at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, SC, in March.
Geth has offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, LSU, Louisville, South Florida, and Tulane.
THI caught up with Geth to get the latest on his thoughts about the Tar Heels:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news