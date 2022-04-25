Class of 2023 offensive tackle D.J. Geth of Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, got a special offer on April 12. The 6-foot-4, 298-pound 3-star prospect was offered by North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

UNC was an important offer for Geth due to his father, Ed, who was a member of the Tar Heels' 1993 national championship basketball team.

The Dorman standout has had an outstanding camp circuit including a good performance at Rivals Camp at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, SC, in March.

Geth has offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, LSU, Louisville, South Florida, and Tulane.

THI caught up with Geth to get the latest on his thoughts about the Tar Heels: