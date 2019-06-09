Only a handful of North Carolina players weren’t critical of the regime in place before Roy Williams retuned in 2003 to rescue the UNC program from what it had quickly become.

Among the Tar Heels that didn’t utter a negative peep was Raymond Felton. It just wasn’t how he operated, and he also may have had a slightly different experience than some of his teammates prior to Williams’ arrival. But it was under Williams that Felton’s game grew as he developed into a player that would help the Tar Heels win a national title and spend more than a decade in the NBA.

So, after the Tar Heels defeated Illinois to win the 2005 national championship, Felton’s affection for Williams poured out.

“He is the greatest coach,” Felton said. “If he retired tomorrow, I would vote for him for the Hall of Fame. He told us he would bring us a championship and we did it as a team.”

Williams hasn’t retired yet and long ago got into the Hall of Fame. One of the reasons he’s there is because he’s had players such as Felton, who was recruited from tiny Latta, SC, to UNC by Matt Doherty the year after the Heels went 8-20.

Over the next three years, Felton posted some impressive numbers: He averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game over his 101 career outings as a Tar Heel. He shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range, including 44 percent as junior (8th highest in school history).